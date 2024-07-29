Community show-and-tell for new Meanwood defib.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A defibrillator show and tell session is being held for the Meanwood community on Wednesday August 14 to help raise awareness of the recently fitted piece of life-saving equipment, its location and how to use it.

All are welcome to attend the public event which starts at 11am and is being held at Leeds Oddfellows’ Unity Court building at 431 Meanwood Road (LS7 2LD).

Yorkshire Ambulance Service representative, Joanne Watson, is leading the session and will explain what happens when you dial 999, how to access and use a defibrillator and will demonstrate how to check a person’s vital signs and perform CPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) was fitted to the outside of Leeds Oddfellows’ Meanwood Road Unity Court building late last year and was funded by the local friendly society.

Local electrician, Matthew Alleyne installed the PAD.

Helen Bullock, Social Organiser at Leeds Oddfellows, said: “You can never have enough of these kits to hand, so we’re really happy to be in a position to be able to fund, house and maintain this defibrillator on behalf of the Meanwood community. People in the area can access it 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Hopefully, no one ever needs to use it, but it’s a relief knowing that it’s there just in case.

“As a friendly society at the heart of our community, it is important to us that the people in our local area are safe and secure, whether they are members or not,” added Helen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defibrillator is an advanced medical tool that delivers a high-energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall. In cardiac arrest, quick intervention using a defibrillator can more than double the chances of a person’s survival.

The PAD is available for the people in the community who may need to use it in an emergency 24/7. It is also registered on ‘The Circuit’ for public use – the British Heart Foundation’s national network of accessible PADs.

Local electrician, Matthew Alleyne installed the PAD. He said: “It was a great honour to help. It’s important to look out for each other and give back to the community when and where you can.”

Leeds Oddfellows is one of 99 branches nationwide and is part of one of the largest and oldest friendly societies in the UK. It has 600 local members, mostly older adults, and helps improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, care and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register an interest in attending the event, or for more information about Leeds Oddfellows’ social and fundraising activities, contact Helen on 07709 295 317 or [email protected].