Cleckheaton home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire

Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire.

There are 1031 home care providers in Yorkshire and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in Yorkshire received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

Nova Care Yorkshire

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Cleckheaton go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Cleckheaton

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Yorkshire.”

Sarah Moore, Registered Manager at Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd, said: “Being part of the team at Nova Care isn’t a job, it’s a calling. No ask is too big for our amazing clients or their families. The bonds we form with our clients are lifelong, and naturally that comes with a lot tears, but being in a team like ours makes it worth it.

“We laugh, we cry, and we enjoy our times together. We are all beyond grateful and have enjoyed happy tears with the comments left by our clients and families and want to say a massive thank you to every one of you.”

To see Nova Care Yorkshire Ltd’s reviews, go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432236278#reviews

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in Yorkshire go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/Yorkshire

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.