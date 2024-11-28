Charity Christmas campaign shines a light on pioneering cancer research in Sheffield

Yorkshire Cancer Research is shining a light on life-saving cancer research in Sheffield this Christmas, with a dazzling installation of stars outside the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University.

The display is part of the charity’s ‘Help Yorkshire Shine’ Christmas campaign, to raise awareness of the pioneering cancer research that is helping prevent, diagnose and treat cancer in Yorkshire. These life-giving medical breakthroughs are giving people in Sheffield and beyond more Christmases to enjoy with their family and friends.

Every three hours in Sheffield, someone is told they have cancer. That’s eight people a day, or 60 people every week. Thanks to supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research is bringing world-leading cancer research and cancer experts to Yorkshire, so more people in the region can access innovative new treatments and more lives can be saved.

Supporting the campaign is 70-year-old Neil Garner from Fulwood who benefitted from Sheffield Hallam University’s pioneering cancer exercise programme, Active Together, funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Neil is one of more than 1,000 people in Yorkshire who have taken part in the Active Together programme, which integrates exercise, nutritional advice and psychological support into cancer care. Active Together brings significant benefits to people with cancer, helping them to better prepare for, and recover from their cancer treatment and improving long-term health outcomes.

In May 2022, Neil was diagnosed with bowel cancer after completing a bowel cancer screening test at home. A month later he was told that he would need to lose weight before he could safely have his cancer removed. Neil was referred to the Yorkshire Cancer Research funded Active Together programme where he successfully lost two stone and significantly improved his fitness, enabling him to undergo surgery.

He went on to successfully have his cancer removed on the day of the Queen’s funeral in September of that year. Neil’s surgeon was so impressed with his commitment and progress that he ensured the surgery went ahead despite the reduced staffing levels for the unscheduled bank holiday.

Neil said: “Active Together helped me when I needed it most and I think everyone with a cancer diagnosis should have access to that level of support. My fitness improved but the mental boost was also invaluable. Having a goal to achieve helped me tremendously, I knew I was helping myself to beat the cancer.

Professor Rob Copeland, Director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We know that prehabilitation and rehabilitation initiatives focused on physical activity, nutrition and psychological support can have significant benefits for people with a cancer diagnosis.

“The Active Together programme was designed around these principles and has demonstrated meaningful benefits for people following a cancer diagnosis. This year, thanks to the support of Yorkshire Cancer Research, Active Together has been rolled-out to seven additional sites across Yorkshire, bringing pioneering cancer care from hospitals into communities and transforming lives.”

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The roll-out of Active Together across Yorkshire is a testament to the work of the researchers, cancer experts, fitness instructors, nutritionists and therapists who are all helping to improve cancer outcomes for people with cancer in Yorkshire. One day, Yorkshire Cancer Research hopes to see everyone with cancer in Yorkshire – no matter who they are or where they live – be offered the opportunity to access this ground-breaking programme alongside their hospital treatment.”

This Christmas, people in Sheffield can dedicate a Yorkshire star with a personal message and see it shine brightly on the charity’s online gallery.

Neil is dedicating a star to the Active Together team who helped and supported him before and after his cancer treatment. He said: “I’m dedicating a star to Jane, Gabbi, James and Jonny for their training plans, advice, support, enthusiasm and drive. I feel like I could never thank them enough for everything they did to help me be at my best for surgery and to help me stay positive at a challenging time.”

Neil is also dedicating a star to his good friend, Kevin Fiander, who passed away from cancer in July this year. He said: “I first met Kevin in March last year and we quickly became good friends. Kevin motivated me to stay active and get outdoors, and we’d planned to set up a walking group together to support other people with cancer. At times when I am worried that my cancer could come back, I talk to Kevin, as he was and still is my comfort blanket.”

Neil added: “By supporting Yorkshire Cancer Research and Help Yorkshire Shine, you can ensure that many more people have access to the treatments they need to be reunited with their families over Christmas.

“I am so grateful that I received the treatment I needed so I can celebrate another Christmas with my loved ones, especially my grandsons, who continue to motivate me to look after my health and wellbeing.”

Dr Kathryn Scott said: “Neil is one of 600 people every week, or one person every 17 minutes, in Yorkshire, who are told they have cancer. Yorkshire Cancer Research is committed to preventing cancer and reducing years lost to cancer. Thanks to research and services funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, people will gain 14,700 more years of life. That's many more people spending Christmas with their family and loved ones.”

To learn more about Help Yorkshire Shine and dedicate a star to someone special, visit: Yorkshire Stars | Yorkshire Cancer Research

*Impact Report, Yorkshire Cancer Research, November 2024 – ycr.org.uk/reports