Celebrating a century: ‘Big-hearted’ Audrey marks her 100th birthday with family, friends and laughter

Audrey Lindley, a beloved resident at Ashworth Grange care home, recently celebrated a remarkable milestone – her 100th birthday.

A proud mother of four, Audrey has built a large and ever-growing family, including her beloved great-grandchildren. When not spending time with her family, Audrey enjoys playing games such as dominos, cards, bridge and bowling.

Audrey has a fondness for reading thriller books and is known for her direct, no-nonsense attitude. However, those who know her best also describe her as a kind and big-hearted lady.

The special occasion was marked with a joyful party, surrounded by close family, friends and fellow residents. The event, held in Ashworth Grange’s Greedy Gulls Café, was a delightful celebration of Audrey’s long and vibrant life.

Audrey with her card from the King

The Café was transformed for the occasion, with '100' decorations, colourful banners and balloons adding to the festive atmosphere. A delicious buffet and plenty of drinks were served, and the highlight of the day was a stunning homemade birthday cake, lovingly prepared by our talented kitchen team.

Among the many thoughtful gifts Audrey received, a special card from King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived, acknowledging this extraordinary achievement.

Audrey, who was born and raised in the Wakefield area, shared her secret to reaching this remarkable age when asked about what kept her young. With a twinkle in her eye, she replied, “A Guinness or beer every day, no men, and dancing.”

Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, said, “It was truly a day of joy and celebration, one that Audrey will remember for years to come. We are proud to be part of Audrey’s journey, and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with her in the future.”

To find out more about Ashworth Grange, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.

Ashworth Grange, operated by HC-One, is a residential and dementia care home with attractive décor and landscaped gardens. All 64 bedrooms are en-suite, enabling staff to deliver person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible. Ashworth Grange is proud to be rated as ‘GOOD’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).