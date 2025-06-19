Bus colleagues take on famous challenge to fight cancer

A group of intrepid colleagues, from Dewsbury bus operator Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Engineering team, have taken on the renowned Three Peaks Challenge to support the fight against cancer.

Liam Garrity, a Coach Builder; Jordan Frith, previously a Cleaner; Leigh Kennen, also a Cleaner; Nancy Halpin, who works on the Trade Up scheme; and Adam Porter, a Coach Builder and Body Maker, took on Pen-y-Ghent (694 meters), Whernside (736 meters) and Ingleborough (723 meters). Despite storms and an injury, the group completed two climbs; with Jordan completing the third solo.

They were supported by Assistant Engineering Manager, Tim Booth, who drove a van loaded with supplies.

They were raising money for Cancer Research UK, which funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer sooner. It also provides cancer information to the public. Their policy development team produces evidence-based policy to inform Government decisions related to cancer and research. To find out more about their work, please go to: www.cancerresearchuk.org.

Liam Garrity said: “So many people in our region know someone who has been affected by cancer and the detrimental effect it has on everyone it reaches. So, we wanted to do our bit to help raise money and awareness for cancer research in the hope we can one day end the suffering and loss of our loved ones!

“More money means more research and, hopefully, more positive recovery figures for our loved ones who suffer this awful illness.”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “Cancer has such a terrible effect on so many people in our communities, so I am very proud of our colleagues for taking on such a challenge to help to beat it sooner.”

To support this attempt, please go to: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jordans-giving-page-808.