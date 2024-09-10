Beerhouses shortlisted for ‘doing good’ award

Dewsbury based pub group named a finalist in the Wakefield Business Awards 2024

Dewsbury based pub group, Beerhouses, who has pubs in Dewsbury, Wakefield, Huddersfield, and Stalybridge, has been named a finalist in the Doing Good in Business category in the Wakefield Business Awards 2024.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements across various business categories and are open to all businesses in the WF postcode area.

‘Doing Good’ like a good pub should!

Wakefield Business Awards Finalist

The ‘Doing Good in Business’ category recognises businesses with the best corporate social responsibility plan, relative to its size, and is all about going the extra mile to make a difference. Beerhouses believes that pubs are about more than providing somewhere to go for a drink; they’re at the heart of many communities. Therefore, aside from the service they provide as a pub (a very well kept pint of cask beer in particular!), the group also aims to support the causes that its communities care about.

Endeavours like the Yorkshire 3 Pints Challenge that The Sportsman pub in Huddersfield organised to raise over £6000 for Project Youth Cancer, or the Huddersfield and Horbury pub maps that brought multiple (technically, competitor) businesses together to benefit them all were central to its entry. See more here.

Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses said:

“We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for this award. I’m very proud of all the pubs who each choose their own causes to support and organise their own events to raise money and awareness for them. This is a huge team effort and they’ve done amazing things.”

Ryan and the team after the Yorkshire 3 Pints Challenge that raised over £6000

In good company

The finalists were announced on 9th September, and it seems the competition was pretty fierce. Along with Beerhouses, En Route Hair and Beauty, Juice Personnel, and The Yorkshire Broker have made the shortlist. You can see a full list of all the finalists here https://wearewakefield.org.uk/finalists-2024/

Louise Turner of Awards Writers and Head Judge of the Wakefield Business Awards, shared her enthusiasm: “The third year of The Wakefield Business Awards has been exceptional. Our judging panel meticulously evaluated each entry independently, ensuring a robust shortlist that truly reflects high-quality businesses.”

The winners for all categories will be announced on 7th November at the awards dinner at Tileyard North.