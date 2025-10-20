Bed Kingdom donates 70 mattresses to The Rainbow Baby Bank amid funding cuts

Bed Kingdom, part of the Flair Furniture Group, has donated 70 brand-new mattresses to local charity Rainbow Baby Bank, in a show of support for families in need following the charity’s recent funding cuts.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will help ensure that local children and families have access to safe, comfortable sleeping arrangements during difficult times. In addition to the mattresses, Bed Kingdom has pledged to donate cots in the coming weeks to further support the Baby Bank’s mission to provide essential baby and children’s items to struggling families.

Rainbow Baby Bank, based in Heckmondwike, provides vital support to families across Kirklees, supplying essentials such as clothing, bedding, and essential baby equipment to those facing hardship. The recent withdrawal of funding has placed increased pressure on the organisation to meet growing demand. In 2024, the organisation supported over 1,000 families and over 3,000 individuals – supplying over 40,000 nappies, and hundreds of clothing bundles, hygiene kits, prams and baby formula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Bed Kingdom, we believe every child deserves a safe and comfortable place to sleep,” said Ashley Hainsworth, Managing Director at Bed Kingdom and Flair Furniture Group.

Samantha Cottam, Manager at Rainbow Baby Bank and Martin Walker, Delivery Driver

“When we learned that Rainbow Baby Bank’s funding had been pulled, we knew we had to step in. They do incredible work for families in our community, and we’re proud to offer our support.”

The company’s commitment to giving back extends beyond this initiative. Bed Kingdom also proudly supports Candlelighters, a Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity, through an annual profit-share donation that helps fund critical services for children and families affected by cancer.

Samantha Cottam, Manager at Rainbow Baby Bank, explains: “Demand for our service is rising sharply. At the same time, we are facing rising costs, falling donations and reduced funding. This incredible donation will make a real difference to local families who are struggling right now. We are always in need of cots, cotbeds and other baby essentials, so any donations or support from the public are hugely appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As demand for help continues to rise, The Rainbow Baby Bank welcomes donations from individuals and businesses. Anyone wishing to support the charity can find out more via their social media channels or website.