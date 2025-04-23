Batley’s community magazine launches crowdfunding campaign to keep local voices heard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved Batley community magazine, Together in Batley, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to ensure its future after years of celebrating the town’s people, places, and spirit.

Founded and edited by local volunteer Celia Moorhouse Together in Batley is a free print and online magazine distributed across the area. Each issue is packed with uplifting stories, interviews with local residents, spotlights on small businesses, updates from community groups, and information on upcoming events. The publication is especially valued by those who may feel isolated or who lack internet access, connecting neighbours with positive news from around Batley.

But rising costs and growing demand have left the magazine at a crossroads. To keep the presses rolling and the magazine in the hands of readers, the team behind Together in Batley is asking for help from the community it serves.

“Together in Batley is a magazine for everyone in our town, especially for those who might otherwise be overlooked or forgotten,” says Celia, who not only edits the magazine but also delivers copies and coordinates contributions from volunteers. “We’ve been so grateful for the support of local businesses and organisations over the years, but with printing and distribution costs rising, we need help from the wider community to keep going.”

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £6000.00 to cover printing, distribution, and essential running costs for the coming year. Supporters are invited to donate whatever they can, with every pound going directly towards ensuring the magazine remains free and accessible to all.

For many readers, especially older residents and those without internet, Together in Batley is a lifeline. “I look forward to every issue,” says a regular reader. “It’s the only way I find out what’s happening in Batley, and I love reading about the people who live here.”

Local groups, schools, and charities also rely on the magazine to spread news of their activities and achievements. “It helps us reach people we wouldn’t otherwise reach,” says representative of a local group. “Batley is stronger when we’re connected.”

Donations to the crowdfunding campaign can be made via https://www.spacehive.com/togetherinbatley, and the team welcomes offers of support from local businesses, sponsors, or anyone who wants to help distribute copies or share stories.

As Celia puts it: “Batley has always been about looking after one another. We hope the community will get behind us, so we can keep sharing the stories that matter.”

For more information, to donate, or to get involved, visit togetherinbatley.co.uk