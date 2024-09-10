Batley Festival Heritage Parade - Take Part

Free arts workshops are being held in Batley over the next few weeks to create large 3D images celebrating the history and culture of Batley for a parade on 28th September 2024 at the Batley Festival

Arts Company, Edgelands Arts have been commissioned by the team behind the Batley Festival to work with school and community groups to create a parade celebrating the history and culture of Batley.

Artists from Edgelands Arts will be working across Batley in September to create items for the parade which will take place at 4pm on Saturday 28th September as the finale for the Batley Festival in Batley Memorial Gardens.

This project will highlight different elements of Batley History, from ‘batalaeia’ the forest or glade, through to the industrial revolution, the mills and textile workers from across the world to Fox’s Biscuits, Batley Bulldogs and Batley Variety Club. We will create a vibrant display of Batley Heritage for the participants to share with a large audience at the Festival.

Photo of a parade by Edgelands Arts for the town of Horbury, West Yorkshire
We are also looking for local groups who wish to join the parade to show people in Batley what you do and who you are. There are opportunities for you to make something to represent yourselves, or just come with your group and join the fun.

As well as workshops with established groups, Edgelands are delivering two FREE, drop in workshops for anyone to come along and make something with family or friends to carry in the parade and be part of this Festival spectacular. All are welcome, children under 11 should be accompanied by an adult. The sessions will take place at All Saints Church Community Room on Saturday 21st September 11am - 3pm and on Thursday 26th September 1pm - 5pm, hosted by Batley Library. There will also be a drop in making session at the Festival, ahead of the parade at 4pm. For more information or to find out how your group can take part, please contact Charlie Wells on [email protected] or by phone on 07830 288350.

