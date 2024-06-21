Batley care home residents invite community to coffee mornings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents from Lydgate Lodge care home in Batley are inviting their neighbours to a weekly Community Coffee Morning, every Friday from 10:30.

Visitors will be able to enjoy hot drinks, freshly made treats and a chat with the residents at Lydgate Lodge, who look forward to meeting new friends in the community.

90-year-old resident Peggy Clarke who recently moved to Lydgate Lodge said, ‘I’m quite new to the home, so having the coffee morning really helped me to break the ice and meet new people.’

Another resident, 92-year-old Barbara Sowden, added, ‘I love the coffee morning, there are always lovely people to talk to. It’s always nice to chat over a piece of cake!’

Resident being served tea

Anna Owsicka, the Home Manager at Lydgate Lodge, added, ‘We’ve been part of the Batley community for over ten years, and we’ve made so many wonderful connections, but there’s always room for more friends at Lydgate Lodge.

‘Everyone is welcome to pop by during our Community Coffee Mornings to take a look around, have a chat with our staff and residents, and find out what life is like at Lydgate Lodge.’

To find out more about Lydgate Lodge’s Community Coffee Morning, you can call 01924 355 020, email [email protected], or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

