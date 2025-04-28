Audiologists deliver over 200 eggs to customers to make Easter egg-stra special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care home residents in West Yorkshire have been receiving Easter eggs throughout April as audiologists made special deliveries to spread joy throughout the community.

Bradford Specsavers Home Visits – a specialist team of mobile audiologists who provide free home hearing checks to those who cannot leave their homes unaccompanied - delivered 250 Easter eggs to care homes across Wakefield, Huddersfield and Burnley, to bring smiles to all their customers' faces, especially those who might be spending Easter alone this year.

Dan Waterhouse-Benfield, audiology director at Specsavers Bradford Home Visits, says: ‘Supporting our local community is at the heart of what we do; however, during key holiday celebrations, it feels especially important to ensure everyone feels included and celebrated.

The team delivering eggs to the residents at Hulton Care Home in Burnley

‘We wanted to bring the festive cheer on our rounds to those who might struggle to celebrate the season the way they used to, particularly those who might not have family to spend the bank holiday with through a simple but thoughtful token, while we carry out our essential work—making sure their hearing is in good shape to allow them to connect with those around them this Easter and beyond.’

For more information about the Specsavers Bradford Home Visit services, call 01274 028 114 or visit specsavers.co.uk/home-visits/home-hearing-tests