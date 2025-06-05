A proposal with a difference takes place at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

By Deborah Hastie
Contributor
Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 12:28 BST

Love was in the air - literally - at Yorkshire Sculpture Park when Troy Joseph planned an elaborate proposal for his girlfriend Lelou Waller.

The 21-year-old from Sheffield booked a specialist drone filmmaker to capture the special moment on Saturday, on their second anniversary.

Having recently relocated from London he had never visited YSP before but the stunning parkland was recommended by a friend as the perfect proposal backdrop.

Tickets booked and picnic packed, Troy and Lelou arrived at the Park on the sunny Saturday. Settled into an idyllic spot with views across the 500-acre parkland and lakes, as the drone came into view Troy was able to distract Lelou long enough to get down on the knee and pop the question. This was much to the delight of other park visitors who broke into spontaneous applause when she accepted.

The couple are now planning an autumn wedding and, having enjoyed their very first day out at the Park, they are now considering YSP as their wedding venue.

