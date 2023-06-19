Sam Teale Productions, which is based in Central Arcade, was awarded the prestigious prize at a glitzy ceremony held at Elland Road on Friday, June 9.

Owner Sam, 20, said after receiving the award:

“Winning this award has been incredible. My small team and I are so proud of the emotive work we achieve every day, but the recognition of this award means that we are touching people’s lives.

The Sam Teale Productions team with their Independent Business of the Year award at The Yokshire Choice Awards 2023.

“Our content makes them think and that has empowered them to vote for us. So many other incredible businesses were up for this award, we are so thankful”.

Celebrating its third birthday this month, the company creates modern, emotive and engaging videos for a range of clients and now operates on a global scale. In December 2022 STP launched their own Christmas advert, a thought-provoking, emotive piece which won the hearts of many, addressing the topical theme, ‘Christmas is made not bought’. which amassed an incredible 25 million views in the first seven days and received worldwide attention.