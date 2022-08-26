Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury to hold financial education sessions for children

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch, at 26 Church Street, will be hosting the drop-in event on Thursday, September 1 between 1pm and 4pm.

Visitors at the event will be able to participate in the Society’s money minds sessions, suitable for children aged five to 11 years old.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury

Leanne, assistant branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Dewsbury. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children and adults in the area to start conversations about money and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities.

“We’re committed to supporting our communities in teaching financial education and hope that our money minds programme will help to improve financial capability in the UK.”

Money Minds lessons are delivered by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues as part of their award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.