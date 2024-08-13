Yorkshire-based coffee roaster Limini Coffee, secures exclusive UK rights for revolutionary Italian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Limini Coffee, a Yorkshire speciality coffee supplier and roaster based in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has secured an exclusive partnership with Italian firm, Advanced Coffee Solutions (ACS), to distribute its new Vostok espresso machine in the UK. This collaboration marks a milestone for both companies, bringing an innovative coffee experience to the UK market.

With over 15 years of experience in the speciality coffee industry, Limini Coffee is renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. As the exclusive UK supplier of the Vostok, Limini Coffee will provide unparalleled support and service to its customers, including training, maintenance, and repairs.

The Vostok espresso machine combines a blend of modern technology and the time-tested pressure lever method. Its spring lever system delivers a declining pressure, resulting in smoother, more flavourful espresso shots. Combined with precise dual boiler temperature control and a La San Marco 54mm group head, the Vostok consistently produces exceptional coffee with great body and sweetness. The machine has two additional features users can opt for, the dosing system allowing a lever system to deliver exact shot volumes and a safety system which aims to stop lever bounce back.

Youri Vlag, owner of Limini Coffee said: “We are happy to be introducing the Vostok to the UK coffee community and giving our customers – and their customers – a next level coffee experience. This machine represents the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, and we believe it will transform the way baristas craft espresso.”

Maria Luisa Scotto at ACS, added, “Limini Coffee's passion for coffee and commitment to quality make them the ideal partner for bringing the Vostok to the UK. We are confident that their expertise and dedication will ensure the success of this revolutionary espresso machine.”

The partnership between Limini Coffee and ACS is a testament to their shared passion for coffee and innovation. ACS recognised Limini Coffee's expertise in spring lever machines and its strong customer relationships, making them the ideal partner for introducing the Vostok to the UK market.

The Vostok espresso machine is available now. Customers are invited to Limini Coffee's Cleckheaton-based roastery for a demonstration and a coffee tasting prior to purchase. Prices start from £3,800 plus VAT, with various customisation options available.