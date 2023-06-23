News you can trust since 1858
Wyke Lion pub ‘as you know it’ is shutting - and the last trading day is today

A popular pub in Wyke is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The Wyke Lion, on Whitehall Road, has announced it is shutting permanently from tomorrow (Saturday).

Its last day trading is today.

The team have posted on social media: “We are sad to say that the Wyke Lion Vintage Inns as you know it will be closing permanently from Saturday, June 24.

The Wyke LionThe Wyke Lion
The Wyke Lion
"We would like to thank all of our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us. The site is closing to make way for something new and exciting.”

