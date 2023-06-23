Wyke Lion pub ‘as you know it’ is shutting - and the last trading day is today
A popular pub in Wyke is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The Wyke Lion, on Whitehall Road, has announced it is shutting permanently from tomorrow (Saturday).
Its last day trading is today.
The team have posted on social media: “We are sad to say that the Wyke Lion Vintage Inns as you know it will be closing permanently from Saturday, June 24.
"We would like to thank all of our loyal guests for all your previous time spent with us. The site is closing to make way for something new and exciting.”