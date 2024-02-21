Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The disused market hall, which has stood empty since 2016, will make way for a new development in the town centre.

The space currently occupied by the disused market hall will eventually become New Square, a key focal point within the blueprint which sits at the heart of the town centre.

The Heckmondwike Blueprint, a masterplan that lays out £1.5 million investment in the town centre over the next 10-15 years, is focused on creating “a healthy, vibrant town centre where people can live, work and relax, taking into account the town centre’s heritage whilst also making positive changes for the future.”

Work has begun on the demolition of Heckmondwike’s old market hall - the first step taken towards the delivery of the town’s blueprint, which was launched earlier this month.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “While detailed long-term plans for this space are still under development, bringing the land back into use was shown to be a priority for local people during the council’s public consultation last year and during previous public engagement.

“For the next few years, while blueprint projects develop across Heckmondwike, this area will initially reopen as an attractive public space for local people and visitors to enjoy.

“This area will include the opportunity for a much smaller temporary market offering, with dedicated space for market traders and a space for public art, as well as pleasant greenery and seating to encourage people to socialise.

“In the coming years, this land will be further developed into New Square, with more benefits and amenities.”

An artist's impression of New Square, featuring seating and greenery

The final plans will still include a public space with seating and greenery, but could also include a new library and community building. The former bingo hall could be refurbished and reoriented to overlook the main space, and artwork could be displayed on the rear walls of the Westgate retail units to brighten up the area and celebrate local artists.

The spokesperson added: “As well as being a key priority for local people and businesses, demolishing the old market hall and bringing this land back into use will help combat current issues with antisocial behaviour on the site.

“While the blueprint plans – including these longer-term plans for New Square – will take years to develop, seeing this land in regular use as a public thoroughfare will help provide a safer, more inclusive environment for local people to enjoy much sooner.”

Heckmondwike town centre

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said:

“We launched the Heckmondwike Blueprint – our masterplan for investment across the town centre – earlier this month, and it’s great to be able to talk about starting to deliver these plans already.

“Our plan for this land is a prime example of how consultation has had an impact on the way we deliver our blueprints. We know people who live in Heckmondwike want to see us designing out antisocial behaviour, and they want to see the old market hall land brought back into use again as soon as possible.

“While the bigger picture will take years to develop, in the interim this is something we can deliver for local people very quickly.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this area become a great new public space over the coming months, and for this to be the first step to a safer, more modern and inclusive town centre for Heckmondwike.”