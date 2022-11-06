Joshua Adams Menswear, owned by Stephanie (left) and Ray Norris (right), is set to move to Market Street in January 2023 after the site was acquired by Willow Properties. Robert Williams of Willow Properties is seen here in the middle.

Joshua Adams Menswear, owned by Stephanie and Ray Norris, is currently based on Bradford Road, but is set to move to Market Street in January 2023 after the site was acquired by Willow Properties.

The property company has a strong connection to the town with its headquarters situated in the former premises of The Music Room, as well as a Cleckheaton-based portfolio including Victoria Court, formerly the rubber tunnel, and Tarantino’s Pizza, formerly the NatWest bank.

Robert Williams, who leads Willow Properties along with Jonathan Holmes, is delighted to be teaming up with the menswear business, which has been recognised by two prestigious award ceremonies this year.

Joshua Adams Menswear is set to move from its current Bradford Road site in Cleckheaton to Market Street in January 2023 after the site was acquired by Willow Properties.

Mr Williams said: “We are well-aware of Joshua Adams’ successes with their recent success as finalists at the national ‘Drapers Independent’ awards 2022 and winning their category in the 2022 ‘I Do’ awards.

“Coupled with the quick growth and expansion of the business, we could clearly see that a larger, more prominent town centre site would be perfect for them.”

All 14 existing Cleckheaton staff members will be moving across to the new Market Street store, where there will be more fitting rooms and window display space, a larger shopfloor for more menswear choice and a viewing station showcasing the preparation work and seamstress skills.

Until the new store opens in January 2023, the business will continue to trade at the Bradford Road site.

Advertisement Hide Ad