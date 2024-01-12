A bid is being made to turn a struggling Cleckheaton pub into a dental surgery.

The Wickham Arms Hotel, on St Peg Lane, currently consists of bar areas, a restaurant and kitchen on the ground floor, and a “mish-mash” of lettable rooms on the first floor, along with the landlord’s accommodation.

According to a planning application submitted to Kirklees Council, the establishment has fallen on hard times, with Covid described as the “final demise” for many pubs.

The application states: “Unfortunately, the supporting trade required to finance the operation has all but disappeared.

"There is little passing trade and with a potential customer base of around 16,000 residents spread over Cleckheaton with at least 10 drinking establishments within walking distance.”

However, the premises could be given a new lease of life under the plans, with some elements of the existing business maintained.

The applicant, Q Smile Ltd, is planning on keeping a reduced-size restaurant, lettable rooms, and landlord’s accommodation while bringing a “much-needed” dental surgery to the community.

If the plans go ahead, the dental surgery will be located on the ground floor, taking up much of the existing restaurant and bar area.

The pub’s current car park would be used for dental patients, with designated staff parking at the rear of the building.

Kirklees Council has set January 29 as a target date for a decision to be made about whether to approve or refuse the application.