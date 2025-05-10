Where should ALDI build a new store near Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Mirfield: Public asked to suggest possible sites for next round of priority locations
Aldi has asked customers to submit their suggestions via email by June 8, with a view to sharing its next round of priority locations later this year.
Customers can submit suggestions by writing the proposed location in the subject line of an email directed to: [email protected]
The supermarket is the fourth largest in the UK, and currently has 1,050 stores, with plans to increase this to more than 1,500.
Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’ve always believed that great quality food should be within everyone’s reach and many communities would therefore still benefit from having an Aldi nearby.
“We’re always looking at key places where we see potential, but we want to hear directly from the public about where the demand is greatest.
“Their input is invaluable as we continue to grow and bring Aldi’s unbeatable value to more areas across Britain.”
Aldi will review the submissions and create a shortlist of the most popular locations. Additional considerations will also be applied, including local demand and property availability.
Other requirements for a new store include a minimum site size of approximately two acres, a prominent main road frontage with good visibility and access, and an approximate catchment area of 15,000.
There are currently 90 Aldi stores in the Yorkshire and the Humber region, including one in both Batley and Dewsbury.
More information about the site requirements for a new store can be found at: https://www.aldi.co.uk/corporate/property/required-towns
