Dewsbury Arcade will be opening months later than planned.

Problems with rot and decay at the historic Grade II listed building are “far more significant” than first anticipated, say the group leading the revamp of the site.

The arcade is undergoing a £10m makeover in the hope of returning it to its former glory and regenerating Dewsbury town centre.

Once refurbished, the arcade will be a community-run shopping centre, leased and managed by the Arcade Group.

An artist's impression of how Dewsbury Arcade could look

Work on the project kicked off in May last year, with plans for an autumn 2025 opening.

But, according to a statement on the Arcade’s website, issues with rot and decay proved far worse than expected in early surveys, pushing the forecasted opening date back to spring 2026.

With problems still being identified, Kirklees Council says there is a chance that the timeline could change once again.

Specialist timber and damp surveyors have highlighted several interventions required across the entire building.

Structural assessments and repairs are needed at multiple locations, as is the replacement of the ground floor unit concrete flooring slabs.

The discovery of the original lift mechanism has incurred delays for associated archaeological work.

Fortunately, an eight per cent contingency has been built into the project’s £10.3m budget to cover any unexpected circumstances. So far, around £3.5m of the budget has been spent.

In its entirety, the scheme is funded from several pots of cash, with Kirklees Council and the Town Deal Fund (Government Town Fund) each putting £2.57m to the project.

The exterior of The Arcade, Dewsbury

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Get Building Fund covers £600k and the National Lottery Heritage fund, £4.55m. Finally, the Arcade Group and volunteers are contributing £34k.

A statement from the Arcade Group explains that construction is expected to conclude in October of this year, but that a spring 2026 opening has been agreed with the council as trying to do so in time for Christmas would not allow enough time for the units to be fitted-out.

It says: “Despite the challenges, enthusiasm for The Arcade remains high.

"No one is being asked to commit to a lease until later in the year, but The Arcade Group currently have 30 live expressions of interest from prospective tenants, spanning a diverse range of industries.”