Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store has bought the town’s former fire station.

Cleckheaton-based online retailer The Metal Store has bought the town’s former fire station.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Hightown Road, the fire station directly adjoins The Metal Store’s existing 50,000 sq ft office, machining and distribution facilities on Brook Mill.

One of the UK’s largest online metal and steel suppliers to businesses and DIY enthusiasts, The Metal Store was founded in Cleckheaton and started trading in 2011. The company currently employs 35 members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new site, The Metal Store’s founder and CEO Andy Buckley, said: “The former Cleckheaton fire station building has long been of interest due to its close proximity to our existing facility.

“As an employer, we remain committed to prioritising and growing Cleckheaton’s local economy. Our new site is testament to this, presenting more opportunities for employment and for local business and suppliers to work with us.

“We now look forward to starting fit-out works at the former fire station and becoming operational across both our new and existing premises.”

The Metal Store has an average score of 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 3,000 reviews on Google. The retailer’s products include tube clamps, mild steel, aluminium, stainless steel, mild steel, galvanised steel, sheet metal, scaffold fittings and scaffold tube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has a diverse customer base including global automotive manufacturers, construction and engineering companies, professional football clubs, universities and performance arts venues.

All values regarding the purchase of the site are undisclosed.

For more information and details about The Metal Store, visit www.themetalstore.co.uk