A Mirfield service station could soon be getting a makeover.

The Swan Service Station sits off Huddersfield Road and opened for business in 2023.

The site consists of a petrol station, kiosk/convenience store, plus three commercial retail units.

A planning application has been submitted hoping to make use of these three units, turning them into food and drink outlets.

The applicant – Acumen – says it has interest from a “well-known” coffee shop operator, national pizza company and another hot food operator.

However, it is unsure whether previously secured planning permission allows for these uses, with planning policy having changed since.

So far, just one objection has been received from a resident. They said: “Anybody from that area knows that there is no need for retail units. And any one living in that area knows that there is no need whatsoever for any more takeaways.

“In a one-mile stretch from Scouthill to the Swan Service station there are 21 takeaways.

“If these units are turned into takeaways, we will get more litter, more traffic and more disruption.

“Considering the impact of fast-food on the health of our young people we do not need anymore takeaways. School children walking home may be attracted by the advertising and deals that these establishments may offer.”

However, the applicant highlights that the schools would be more than twice the distance away from any takeaway, as is required under national planning policy.

A target date for a decision to be made by the council has been set for March 31.