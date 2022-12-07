West Yorkshire joins Mayor to celebrate ongoing success and growth of powerhouse creative sector

Over 100 creative professionals from West Yorkshire joined Mayor Tracy Brabin in Bradford to celebrate the region’s £2 billion powerhouse creative sector.

With the fastest creative sector growth in England outside London, West Yorkshire’s creative sector has been a national and international success story, contributing £2 billion to the region’s economy.

The event, at Bradford’s Science and Media Museum, brought together creatives working across TV, film, design, gaming, the performing arts, and experiential and heritage attractions, as well as cultural organisations and local government.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire celebrated the region's success.

In response, the Mayor launched the West Yorkshire Creative Industries Showcase, a major new profile of the region’s significant creative industries, businesses, organisations and talent.

The West Yorkshire Creative Industries Showcase highlights the range of diverse and innovative businesses operating in West Yorkshire’s creative sector with over 30 case studies.

The showcase focuses on the key areas of TV, film and music; gaming; design and publishing; dance and theatre; and cultural institutions including arts and museums.

Ms Brabin said: “The creative industries in West Yorkshire contribute over £2 billion a year to our economy.

“But I know we can go further, supporting the companies already in our region, while attracting others as we build our reputation as the ‘Creative Heart of the North’.

“Our creative showcase at the Media Museum in Bradford was a great shop window on what we have to offer.”