West Yorkshire haulier lands industry's top award

James Wilby Logistics, based in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, has landed the industry’s top accolade after several years holding FORS Silver status.

The firm met the exacting requirements set out by FORS in its root-and-branch audit, including its whole fleet being fitted with Euro 6 engines and state-of-the-art camera technology to protect vulnerable road users.

Established in 1916, James Wilby Logistics is a highly-respected name in the construction sector, which it has served for decades. It diversified from the mining industry into road haulage in the 1970s and it has continued to thrive ever since.

It is also a long-standing member of the Road Haulage Association (RHA) and a founding shareholder member of Pallet-Track, the Wolverhampton-based pallet network, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in February.

Natalie Sykes, managing director of James Wilby Logistics, said: “This accreditation is testament to the effort of our highly skilled, highly trained team who deliver excellence on a daily basis.

“All our drivers are trained to the highest of road haulage safety and standards, which is to be expected as a FORS Gold operator.

“All our vehicles are Euro6, and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, from cameras to telematics, allowing for instant tracking via bespoke customer portals and electronic PODs.

“Sustainability is a huge part of what we do. Our use of technology and our constant improvement of our internal business processes means we can help our customers on their net zero journey too.”

Stuart Godman, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “James Wilby Logistics has joined an elite group of Pallet-Track members to achieve FORS Gold status and it is testament to the professionalism and ability of its team. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

FORS, which offers gold, silver, and bronze awards, is a method of recognising fleet operations that comply with the requirements of the FORS Standard which is based upon lawfulness, safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

For more information about James Wilby, visit https://jameswilbylogistics.com.