The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 lit up the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford as prizes were presented to talented apprentices and their impressive employers from across the region.

The awards were set up by the Yorkshire Evening Post, in collaboration with the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, in 2022 to highlight the importance of apprenticeships across the region.

Hosted by Rich Williams, the awards ceremony saw 14 talented individuals and companies being recognised as the best of the best.

The categories included Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, Construction Apprentice of the Year and Mentor of the Year.

All of the winners on stage at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The event began with a special raffle from charity partner, Aphasia Support, which raised £1,600 on the night for the charity.

On being the charity partner, James Major, chief executive officer at Aphasia Support, said: “We’re a small charity, so this is a huge thing.

“This is a fantastic event and it also helps us raise awareness of aphasia because the Stroke Association found that 95 per cent of people don’t actually know what it is.”

With a lively atmosphere, and a cheerful crowd, the awards began with the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels.

Guests at the awards ceremony. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Cedar Court Hotels was one of the many kind sponsors of the event, with managing director, Wayne Topley, announcing the first winner.

On sponsoring the event, Mr Topley said: “It’s a great night and it’s amazing to see upcoming talent rewarded.

“For us at Cedar Court Hotels, we’re very proud to be part of this special occasion.”

The Intermediate Apprentice of the Year, which celebrates apprentices studying for a level three qualification, was awarded to Ellie Brown – an early years practitioner apprentice at Kids Planet.

Rich Williams hosted the awards evening. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

The second award, Advanced Apprentice of the Year, celebrated apprentices studying for a level three qualification and was awarded to Catch Leeds’ Rafael Surdu.

On winning, Rafael said: “I can’t be anything but grateful for the support I’ve received and I want to say thank you to my tutor, my colleagues and my managers.

“An apprenticeship really helped me develop into who I am now.”

The Higher Apprentice of the Year award, which recognises apprentices who are studying for a level four or five qualification, was presented to Charlie Brady, of EN:Able Futures, who was described as “invaluable” by judges.

Sophie Bryan, of the event's charity partner, Aphasia Support. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Ruby Ingham, of NG Bailey, was named the winner of the Degree Apprentice of the Year award, which recognises apprentices who are studying for a level six or above qualification.

Ahmed Shakir, from Bradford-based company Abrahams and Carlisle, was named Construction Apprentice of the Year.

The Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Springfield Training, was given to aspiring engineer, Maegan Green, from Reliance Precision Limited.

The Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year was awarded to Olivia Blackham, from Wakefield Council, who was commended for “her dedication to education and inclusivity”.

On winning the award, Olivia said: “I feel really grateful to have been nominated and to have won.

“Doing my apprenticeship has led me to find my career. I know exactly what I want to do now, where as I never had that before.

“I can’t say enough amazing things about apprenticeships!”

The Professional Services Apprentice of the Year award was presented by the managing director at Ridley and Hall Legal Ltd, and one of the event’s judges, Emma Pearmaine.

On being asked to judge the event, Emma said: “It was an absolute privilege judging these awards.

“It was a great responsibility to try and get right and it was so difficult to pick winners, so we did discuss at length the top contenders for each category.”

Emma awarded the Professional Services Apprentice of the Year to Maxwell McCartney, from Freeths LLP.

Janka Brabcova, from Bradford District Credit Union, was named as the winner of the Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year award.

On winning, Janka, who was described as “dedicated” by the judges, said: “I feel amazing!

"I’m so glad to be recognised, not only by the company but externally by the judges.”

Janka also revealed who won the next award to be presented, having nominated the winner for it.

Ian Brewer, also from Bradford District Credit Union, was named Mentor of the Year, following Janka’s nomination.

On why she nominated him, Janka said: “I really wanted to thank Ian for being the best mentor and helping me get where I am now.”

The Apprentice Ambassador award – a new award for 2025, sponsored by Yorkshire Water – was given to Katie Rankin, from Jet2.com & Jet2holidays, for her “extensive advocacy for apprenticeships”.

The final awards were dedicated to employers using the apprenticeship programme.

CML Civil Engineering was named the SME Employer of the Year – an award sponsored by Luminate Education Group.

The Large Employer of the Year award was presented to Asda, who currently deliver more than 80 apprenticeship programmes.

On its wide array of apprenticeships, Sarah Steel, future talent specialist at Asda, said: “It’s amazing.

"We offer apprenticeships to school leavers and also Asda collegues in the business, so I think we do offer an amazing range.”

After a great evening celebrating the talented apprentices and employers, it was time for the final award of the night – Training Provider/Programme of the Year.

This was awarded to Lifetime Training Ltd.

Judges stated that “their programmes enhance skills, promote inclusivity and positively impact both individual career growth and employer workforce development”.

After another successful awards ceremony, attendees made their way to the dance floor, bar and photo booth to enjoy the atmosphere.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards will return next year.

The full list of sponsors for the event include: Bradford District Credit Union, Bradford College, Cedar Court Hotels, FDM Group, Luminate Education Group, Springfield Training, Yorkshire Water and the Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.