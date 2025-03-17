West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Deadline looms for submitting entries for this year's event

Time is running out for businesses to submit their nominations for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Now in its fourth year, the event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region.

Winning an award not only enhances an apprentice's achievements, but also significantly improves their future career prospects.

For employers, receiving recognition underscores their dedication to nurturing young talent and building a skilled workforce.

All of the winners on stage at last year's West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

This annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them – from training providers to employers. It encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony.

A spokesperson said: “Seize the opportunity to be part of this transformative celebration and pay tribute to the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire.

“We invite all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their nominations and join in the festivities at our annual event.

“Together, let's applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring.”

Chris Baker, of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, with his award at last year's event. The deadline for nominations for the 2025 awards is Wednesday, March 19. Photo by Allan McKenzie/AMGP.co.uk

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, their employers, colleges, training providers, or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

To register and submit nominations, visit the event website - www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk – before the closing date of 8pm on Wednesday, March 19.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 1, held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.

Guests can enjoy a welcome drink sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel, providing an opportunity to network with fellow attendees before dinner is served and the awards ceremony begins.

The grand announcement of this year's winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, May 1 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to celebrating the achievements of West Yorkshire's apprenticeship community with you.”

For more information about this year’s awards, please contact our event manager Haroldine Lockwood by email [email protected].

Here are the award categories:

Intermediate Apprentice, sponsored by Cedar Court Hotel

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A-level pass). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification (equivalent to a foundation degree). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025, and work within the construction industry. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice, sponsored by Springfield Training

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within professional services. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice

Open to apprentices who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to May 1, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer, sponsored by Luminate Education Group

Open to businesses with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer

Open to businesses with more than 250 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Apprentice Ambassador, sponsored by Yorkshire Water

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation.

Mentor, sponsored by FDM Group

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider/Programme

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes. Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.