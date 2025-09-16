The brand new bathroom showroom in Liversedge is still set to open later this month despite the building being struck by lightning last week.

Firefighters were called to the building, on Home Street, last Thursday afternoon, after a thunder and lightning storm hit the area, which left a hole in the roof.

Factory Bathrooms, who also have a showroom nearby, confirmed on their official Facebook business page that a showroom installer, Andy, was “safe” and “back to work” after being struck by the lightning, while another worker Emily, also escaped unharmed at the new site, which will be called Kitchen & Bathroom Co.

The brand new showroom is set to open on Saturday, September 27, at 9am.

The full post reads:

“An unexpected turn of events. Our brand-new showroom was struck by lightning during the storm.

“The most important news: our showroom installer Andy, who was struck by the lightning, is safe. Paramedics checked him over and, thankfully, he’s already back to work today.

“We’re also incredibly relieved that Emily had just left the room where the direct strike hit and caused the roof to cave in, melted all the wiring, and blew the sockets off the walls - only moments before.

“We’re extremely thankful that nobody was hurt, and we want to sincerely thank all of our amazing customers who have called and messaged to check in - it means a lot to us.

“A huge thank you as well to West Yorkshire Fire Service for their prompt attendance, ensuring everyone was evacuated quickly and kept safe.

“Due to the strike, our systems went down for part of the afternoon and orders couldn’t be processed. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience, and a special thank you goes to the fantastic team at Edmundsons IT Services for getting us back up and running so quickly.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all operations are now running as normal. We still plan to open our new showroom – Kitchen & Bathroom Co, 21 Leeds Road, Liversedge, WF15 6JB – on Saturday, September 27, at 9am, and it would be absolutely lovely to see you all there!

“And just to reassure you: our showroom at Factory Bathrooms, Holme Street, Liversedge, WF15 6JF has not been affected and is trading as normal during our usual business hours.

“Thank you again for your support and understanding - we couldn’t do this without our loyal customers!”