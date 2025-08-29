“Well-known” coffee shop and national pizza company could open in Mirfield after Kirklees Council grants planning permission

Kirklees Council has granted planning permission for a change of use at vacant commercial units in Mirfield where a “well-known” coffee shop and “national pizza company” have expressed an interest in opening new stores.

The conditional full permission relates to three existing commercial retail units adjacent to Swan Service Station on Huddersfield Road, which currently comprises a petrol court and kiosk (Nisa Local) alongside the vacant units.

The application states that there is currently interest for the units from a “well-known” coffee shop, a national pizza company, and a local hot food operator.

When an initial application for the retail units was submitted in 2019, the description referred to any of the former ‘Class A’ uses being acceptable on the site.

Kirklees Council has granted planning permission to allow a wider range of operators to be permitted to use the retail units at Swan Service Station in Mirfield. Photo: Google

The use classes were changed in September 2020, however, with classes A, B and D being replaced by a new ‘Class E’.

Hot food takeaways fall outside ‘Class E’, and so the current application’s purpose is to allow a wider range of operators to be permitted to use the retail units.

Four objections were submitted by members of the public following a public consultation which ran from February 5 to March 20. The concerns – which included parking, highway safety, litter, and public health – were addressed in the officer report.

Two letters in support of the application were submitted by Couns Tanisha Bramwell and Ammar Anwar.

The letters said the application has the potential to create new jobs and contribute to the local economy.

The service station opened in 2023, and is located at 962, Huddersfield Road.