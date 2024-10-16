Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council in Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, and Mirfield

By Catherine Gannon
Published 16th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending October 13, including Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, and Mirfield

M A Patel: Erection of single and two storey side extensions and front and rear porch. 248, Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9HF

S Bibi: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m. 35, Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ER

Heckmondwike Grammar School Academy Trust: Non material amendment to previous permission no. 2024/91055 for erection of second floor extension to the Powell building, erection of lift and demolition of temporary structure. Heckmondwike Grammar School, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AH

Planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending October 13, including Batley, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

S Massarella: Erection of two storey side extension. 4, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4HN

K Zserdicky: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO SP1/51. Fir Dene, Fusden Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4SZ

Melanie Rogers: Work to TPO(s) SP2/70. 53, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF

Charlotte McCue: Discharge of condition 4 (refuse storage area) of previous permission 2022/93344 for conversion and extension of existing building to form 10 one-bedroom apartments and associated external works. School Of Dance And Performing Arts, 61-63, Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LF

Mr and Mrs Atherton: Alterations to convert internal garage to extend living accommodation. 8B, Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, WF14 9HE

S Harrison: The proposal is for erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP

S Harrison: Prior approval for enlargement of dwellinghouse by erection of additional storey. 112, Hopton Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8JP

A Hussain: Discharge of details reserved by Condition 3. (ventilation scheme) of permission 2020/92351 for change of use of former police station to 9 apartments with associated works (Within a Conservation Area). Batley Police Station, Market Place, Batley, WF17 5AA

More information can be found on the Kirklees Council website.

