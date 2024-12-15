‘We understand the increased pressures many families face’ - Batley retailer donates to food bank
Notay’s Convenience Store, on Oakhill Road, has demonstrated its commitment to the community with a generous donation to Batley Food Bank.
Owner Surjeet Singh Notay kindly donated 100 bags of carrots and 100 bags of sprouts to the food bank, on Blackeridge Lane, providing healthy food to those in need.
Surjeet said: “As a long-time member of the Batley community, we understand the increased pressures many families face, especially during the festive period.
“We wanted to offer our support during this special time of the year.”
Batley Food Bank has been a vital resource for local families, offering emergency support, food and essential items.
Surjeet added: “This donation is a small way for us to express solidarity and support.
“Every little bit helps make a significant difference in the lives of those who are facing hardship.”
