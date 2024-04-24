Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council confirmed earlier this month that people would have a 21-day consultation period to submit any objections to the scheme, which would see charges brought into Birstall’s four main free council-run car parks at High Street, Low Lane, Market Place and Smithies Lane.

A review of parking tariffs across all Kirklees’ council-operated off-street car parks and on-street parking bays got the green light from cabinet in November last year as part of the council’s efforts to address a £47m deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the proposals, which include drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, unsurprisingly, have proved unpopular among locals in the town, with a meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7pm, at Birstall Community on Market Street, where local councillors have been invited to attend.

Donna Pailing, chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade and owner of The Cobbles cafe, pictured here with Leanne Ellam-Felton and Pam Williams, is hosting a meeting at the Community Centre on Thursday where locals are being urged to have their say about Kirklees Council's proposals to charge for parking in the village.

Donna Pailing, chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade who also owns The Cobbles cafe on Market Place, said:

“We need people to put in their objections so we are there to help and give guidance at this meeting.

“The proposals are that there isn’t going to be any all-day parking in Birstall. The maximum is going to be two hours. Where are the shop owners going to park? Where are the staff going to park?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who go to the hairdressers to have it cut and coloured and get their nails and eyebrows done, that all takes over two hours. That cuts out the chance of them being able to look around the village and other shops or get lunch or breakfast anywhere.

A meeting is being held in Birstall tomorrow (Thursday) evening where business owners, customers and residents will have the chance to have their say about Kirklees Council’s proposed car parking charges for the village.

“We need the council to listen to us when we say we need something all day or a longer stay than two hours. If not, the business owners and the staff are going to start flooding onto the residential streets which is then going to start upsetting residents who can park outside their own houses.

“Please come along to the meeting. We can help put in objections if people are unsure and to bring points to the councillors so they can help fight as well.”

Stephen Walker, chair of voluntary group Friends of Birstall Library, has written a letter to the council objecting to the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the Reporter Series: “It will have such a negative impact. We have seen a bit of a revival lately in Birstall. The market is flourishing. We are seeing things develop and these charges will counter that.

“There are posters encouraging people to visit Birstall on Gelderd Road - it just seems counterproductive to me to then slap charges on the car parks when we’re trying to get people into Birstall to spend money.

“We need footfall to keep the businesses going. It’s about getting people to come in and have a good experience in the town. I think these charges could put them off.

“At the library we’re trying to do events to get people to come into the library. We just think it is a negative measure putting a parking charge on.”