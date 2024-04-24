‘We need the council to listen to us’ - Birstall community rallying together ahead of anti-parking charges meeting
The council confirmed earlier this month that people would have a 21-day consultation period to submit any objections to the scheme, which would see charges brought into Birstall’s four main free council-run car parks at High Street, Low Lane, Market Place and Smithies Lane.
A review of parking tariffs across all Kirklees’ council-operated off-street car parks and on-street parking bays got the green light from cabinet in November last year as part of the council’s efforts to address a £47m deficit.
However, the proposals, which include drivers having to pay 80p for a one-hour stay and £6.50 for a full day’s parking, unsurprisingly, have proved unpopular among locals in the town, with a meeting scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7pm, at Birstall Community on Market Street, where local councillors have been invited to attend.
Donna Pailing, chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade who also owns The Cobbles cafe on Market Place, said:
“We need people to put in their objections so we are there to help and give guidance at this meeting.
“The proposals are that there isn’t going to be any all-day parking in Birstall. The maximum is going to be two hours. Where are the shop owners going to park? Where are the staff going to park?
“People who go to the hairdressers to have it cut and coloured and get their nails and eyebrows done, that all takes over two hours. That cuts out the chance of them being able to look around the village and other shops or get lunch or breakfast anywhere.
“We need the council to listen to us when we say we need something all day or a longer stay than two hours. If not, the business owners and the staff are going to start flooding onto the residential streets which is then going to start upsetting residents who can park outside their own houses.
“Please come along to the meeting. We can help put in objections if people are unsure and to bring points to the councillors so they can help fight as well.”
Stephen Walker, chair of voluntary group Friends of Birstall Library, has written a letter to the council objecting to the proposals.
He told the Reporter Series: “It will have such a negative impact. We have seen a bit of a revival lately in Birstall. The market is flourishing. We are seeing things develop and these charges will counter that.
“There are posters encouraging people to visit Birstall on Gelderd Road - it just seems counterproductive to me to then slap charges on the car parks when we’re trying to get people into Birstall to spend money.
“We need footfall to keep the businesses going. It’s about getting people to come in and have a good experience in the town. I think these charges could put them off.
“At the library we’re trying to do events to get people to come into the library. We just think it is a negative measure putting a parking charge on.”
The meeting is due to be held at Birstall Community Centre at 7pm on Thursday, April 25.