A Mirfield pub is keeping up its annual tradition of spreading ‘a little bit of happiness at Christmas’ by delivering festive hampers to war veterans.

The Old Colonial, run by Tim Wood, raises funds throughout the year to help the community’s veterans, ex-crown service personnel, as well as current members, and their families within the community.

And Mr Wood, along with his wife Carol and bar staff, will be preparing “an endless list” of hampers to say “thank you” to Mirfield’s veterans before personally delivering them just in time for Christmas.

“We take the hampers out at Christmas because it’s a little bit special,” revealed Mr Wood. “We set up the Crown Services and Veterans’ association fund some years ago at the Old Colonial and it’s to help veterans and ex-crown service members, and serving ones, and their families, who have given their all.

The Old Colonial, run by Tim Wood, far left, will be delivering Christmas hampers to veterans, including Glyn Parry, second right, in Mirfield. Also pictured are bar staff Abbie and Faye.

“It is a thank you for the input they have put into the country and for keeping us all safe. We are proud to be part of something which spreads a little bit of happiness at Christmas.”

Glyn Parry, who did National Service in the RAF, will be receiving a parcel at his Mirfield home.

He said: “It’s very welcoming. Tim does an amazing amount of work behind the scenes. He doesn’t make a song and dance about it. He doesn’t have to do it.

“It certainly means a lot and it is really appreciated.”

Mr Wood added: “Glyn is in his 80s and he is very supportive of what we do and we support him back. It is always a pleasure to help out. We have loads of veterans who we help each year.”

This year’s hampers contain home-baked hams, biscuits, fruit, dates, tinned goods, beer, sweets, as well as a “few little surprises”, according to Mr Wood, who thanked Haigh’s Farm Shop for their assistance.

“I’d like to express my gratitude towards Haighs Farm Shop, Charles Haigh and his family and team,” he said.