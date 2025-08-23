"We are on the road to better buses": West Yorkshire Combined Authority opens new "dynamic" market to find bus operators for incoming franchised Weaver Network

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) said the region is “on the road to better buses” after taking the next step towards a franchised bus network.

This week, WYCA opened its “dynamic” market – a technical procurement process for potential operators.

As part of the process, WYCA said it has set out strict criteria for any bus companies wanting to bid to run services in the region, “to raise standards and ensure value for money.”

The new franchised network – the Weaver Network – will have its fares, routes and timetables set by WYCA, and operators which are accepted onto the dynamic market will be invited to bid for contracts to run services.

Mayor Tracy Brabin and council leaders from around West Yorkshire at the launch of the new Weaver network.

As a result, West Yorkshire will become the third area in the country to start the process of signing up operators to run franchised services – after Manchester and Liverpool city regions.

The dynamic market is a procurement tool, which is an open list of pre-approved suppliers.

It is understood the first contracts will be awarded in spring or summer next year, and start in 2027.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of WYCA’s Transport Committee, said: “We are eager to see franchised services running as soon as possible, and the new dynamic market ensures we are on the road to better buses.

“This is our opportunity to challenge operators to show us what they can offer as part of a new system where the passenger comes first.

“I invite operators large and small to get in touch and get involved, and help us to create a better-connected West Yorkshire.”