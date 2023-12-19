Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From an abundance of Christmas trees to glittering tinsel, ornaments to jazzy lights, the Old Colonial, in Mirfield, has certainly got into the Christmas spirit.

It really does beg the question - is this the most festively decorated pub in North Kirklees?

Landlord Tim Wood seems to think so. On the extravagant decorations, he said:

“We always go the extra mile with the Christmas decorations. I think people appreciate the effort that goes into it, especially at this time of year. We push the boat out.

“A lot of people turn up and have a look and think ‘wow, that looks good,’ That’s why we do it. We have got 17 Christmas trees all lit up with different lights and decorations everywhere.

“It’s hours, hours and hours of effort to put it all up but we don’t mind. The customers love it.”