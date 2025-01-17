Warren James: Jewellers closes in Dewsbury town centre

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
The shutters have been pulled down at where the Warren James shop was based in Dewsbury's Princess of Wales Precinct, with a sign confirming its permanent closure.
A major high street jewellery retail store has closed in Dewsbury town centre.

The shutters have been pulled down at where the Warren James shop was based in The Princess of Wales Precinct, with a sign confirming its permanent closure.

The notification reads: “This shop is now closed. Your nearest shops are Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds. Visit us online at: warrenjames.co.uk”.

Established over 45 years ago, Warren James has become one of the country’s leading independent jewellery retailers with around 200 high street shops nationwide.

We have contacted Warren James for a comment.

