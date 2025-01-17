The shutters have been pulled down at where the Warren James shop was based in Dewsbury's Princess of Wales Precinct, with a sign confirming its permanent closure.

A major high street jewellery retail store has closed in Dewsbury town centre.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shutters have been pulled down at where the Warren James shop was based in The Princess of Wales Precinct, with a sign confirming its permanent closure.

The notification reads: “This shop is now closed. Your nearest shops are Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds. Visit us online at: warrenjames.co.uk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established over 45 years ago, Warren James has become one of the country’s leading independent jewellery retailers with around 200 high street shops nationwide.

We have contacted Warren James for a comment.