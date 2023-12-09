Wakefield and Dewsbury youngsters among 11 Yorkshire winners named as rising stars in the furniture industry
Thomas Kaye, a manufacturing manager at Global Doors and Interiors in Wakefield, was among the 11 Yorkshire winners of the prestigous award, as well as Lucy Bradshaw, a senior technical developer at Camira Fabrics in Mirfield.
Joseph Ullmann, commercial director at Shackletons, and Kayleigh Anderson, transport and logistics coordinator at Jay-Be, both in Dewsbury, were also winners.
Launched as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of The Furniture Makers’ Company, the “60 for 60” campaign recognised 60 of the most accomplished and promising young people in the furnishing sector.
Another winner was 26-year-old operations director, Ben Waters, who is the youngest ever board member at furniture supplier HSL in Leeds.
He is described as having been instrumental in establishing the company’s in-house logistics function, growing it from a small unit in Batley to a vast operation.
Ben said: "I am grateful to be part of such a wonderful industry with such amazing emerging talents.
"I am humbled to win this award and I would like to thank all of my wonderful colleagues at HSL for their continued dedication and support."
Expert judges from within the industry reviewed submissions and selected the winners who were announced at a special “60 for 60” awards ceremony held in London on December 5.
Amanda Waring, master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We received hundreds of entries for ’60 for 60’, ranging from wood working to carpet and textile design, showing not only the vibrancy and diversity of British talent, but also that the industry continues to offer exciting and rewarding career opportunities.
“We congratulate every one of our 60 outstanding winners and look forward to sharing our members’ mentoring skills and providing networking opportunities as they continue to develop their professional careers.
“While we have a long history of supporting the UK’s flourishing and world-renowned furniture and furnishings industry, and are celebrating 60 years since we were awarded livery status, we are very much a modern organisation and it is vital that we use our position to reward and recognise emerging talent in the sector.”
The full list of “60 for 60” winners is available here.