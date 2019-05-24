Vital supplies delivered to fill Batley Food Bank’s depleted shelves

An online retailer of surplus food has stepped in with a generous donation to help a food bank threatened with closure.

Approved Food, a Sheffield-based company, donated three full pallets of food, drink and baby products to Batley Food Bank, which distributes parcels to families in need, aiming to provide three meals a day for a week.

The bank is run by a team of community volunteers who feared empty shelves would force the bank to close – with a devastating effect on the people of Batley.

The bank currently feeds around 40 adults and children every day, but donations of supplies are not keeping up with the demand for goods.

However, Approved Food has stepped in, donating tinned, dried and vacuum-packed items along with nappies, formula milk and sanitary products with a retail value of hundreds of pounds.

Approved Food MD Andy Needham said: “When we heard that the food bank’s shelves were empty we couldn’t sit back and do nothing. We are passionate about food redistribution so decided to step in to help this incredible team that works tirelessly to make sure families have enough to eat.”

Liz Stanley, who helps run the food bank, said: “With the ongoing issues surrounding Universal Credit, PIP appeals and rental cap, our supplies are always running low. We are delighted and extremely grateful to all at Approved Food for this kind donation which enables us to feed struggling individuals and families in Batley and the surrounding area.”

Approved Food stocks food that is nearing or past its best before date, but never past its used by date.

It estimates it has prevented around four million tonnes of goods from going to waste in the past 10 years.