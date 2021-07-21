Victoria delivers record revenues and operating profits over the last year
Victoria, the designer, manufacturers and distributors of floor coverings, today revealed it had secured record revenues and operating profits over the last financial year.
The group, which has a manufacturing site in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has published its results for the year ended 3 April 2021.
In a statement, Victoria said: "2021 was the eighth consecutive record year for Victoria – despite challenging operational conditions due to the pandemic."
Over the last financial year, record revenues of £662.3 million were achieved, despite "very material" revenue declines in the first quarter due to Covid-19 lockdowns, the group said.
The group, also successfully refinanced all of its outstanding debt and raised additional capital for acquisitions.
Geoff Wilding, Executive Chairman of Victoria PLC said: “I want to pay credit to all Victoria’s management team, who, when it really mattered, delivered an extraordinary outcome for shareholders in a challenging operational environment.
"The result of their efforts is that the group is in an enviable operational and financial position to take advantage of opportunities to continue to create wealth for shareholders."