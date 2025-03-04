Signage is in place for the new Umrah Supermarket in Dewsbury town centre at what was previously Wilko.

A new international supermarket is set to come to Dewsbury.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signage is now in place at the old Wilko site in the town centre for Umrah Supermarket.

Founded in Leicester in 2022, the supermarket chain, according to its website, has over 70,000 products in store, including freshly baked goods, fresh meat and poultry, frozen foods, fruit and veg, dairy products, soft drinks, and international spices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also sells Arabian perfumes, ouds, air fresheners, bakhoor and other scented products.

Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth said: “It can only bring footfall into the town. It is quite a recent chain that is spreading its wings.

“Things are happening. Investment is coming into the town. We need retailers and entrepreneurs to come into town and make it thrive again.”

Umrah Supermarket recently opened a branch in Huddersfield.

We have contacted the supermarket to confirm an opening date for the Dewsbury store, which will be based on Crackenedge Lane.

Dewsbury’s Wilko store closed in September 2023.