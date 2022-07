Sukkur Cuisine Caterers in Dewsbury has been shortlisted as Caterer of the Year, while

Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar in Liversedge has been shortlisted in the Chef of the Year category.

The public voted for their local curry house to be shortlisted ahead of the ceremony later this year in Birmingham.

Two businesses in North Kirklees have been named as finalists in the 11th English Curry Awards.