When it is complete, the King Charles III England Coastal Path will be the longest-managed coastal path in the UK at 2,700 miles and will go all the way around the coast of England.

It is due to be fully walkable by the end of 2024, but celebration events are taking place across the country during 2023 as parts of it are completed.

The official unveiling of the path’s new name took place last week, May 10, as two new sections were revealed: Filey in North Yorkshire and Crosby Beach in Liverpool.

The sponsorship coincides with TOG24’s 65-year anniversary. The company was founded in 1958 in the Spen Valley town of Heckmondwike, by Donald Ward.

The company is still there today and remains family-run, with Donald’s grandson, Mark Ward, leading the business as TOG24 Managing Director.

As principal sponsor, TOG24 will launch Way To Go! - a collaborative campaign with the walking and wellbeing app Go Jauntly, which will be creating 35 miles of family-friendly walks around the King Charles III England Coast Path.

Plus, a TOG24 pop-up shop will be in attendance at this summer’s celebration events taking place from Solway, to Seaford via South Shields.

Danny Heaton, marketing director for TOG24, said: “We’re really excited about this partnership as we’re committed to encouraging the public to get outdoors and enjoy nature doing everyday outdoor activities.

“A coastal walk is a perfect example of that - accessible to all and easy to do.

“Working with Natural England, we will be promoting both the beauty and the benefits of experiencing our stunning coastline on what will be England’s longest natural trail.”

Johnny Janiszewski, manager of the project engagement team at Natural England, added: “This sponsorship brings together Natural England, TOG24 and Go Jauntly to celebrate the gradual completion of the longest National Trail in the UK.

“We share the same commitment to bringing these fantastic outdoor spaces to the public and attracting new groups to enjoy the path.”

