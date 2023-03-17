News you can trust since 1858
Tim Hortons launches £2.99 food and drink deal to help households save money

Tim Hortons has launched a new deal to help households across the UK save money as the cost of living crisis continues.

By Dominic Brown
Published 17th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 1 min read

From now until May 1, customers purchasing a medium or large beverage can select any main menu food item for just £2.99.

The offer at the iconic Canadian restaurant brand is available across a range of its food and drink items including its iced capp Oreo and French vanilla, and main menu items such as its Tim’s crispy chicken sandwich.

The promotion will be available after 11am every day at Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide, including its Birstall site, offering customers their favourite menu items for a fraction of the price.

One of the options available as part of the new deal at Tim Hortons
The discounts include all medium and large drinks, as well as all main food items including sandwiches, cheeseburgers, melts, wraps, tenders, hot dogs and melts.

Terms and conditions apply.

Tim Hortons currently has 72 restaurants in the UK, with a flagship location in Leicester city centre.

