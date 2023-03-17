Tim Hortons launches £2.99 food and drink deal to help households save money

From now until May 1, customers purchasing a medium or large beverage can select any main menu food item for just £2.99.

The offer at the iconic Canadian restaurant brand is available across a range of its food and drink items including its iced capp Oreo and French vanilla, and main menu items such as its Tim’s crispy chicken sandwich.

The promotion will be available after 11am every day at Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide, including its Birstall site, offering customers their favourite menu items for a fraction of the price.

One of the options available as part of the new deal at Tim Hortons

The discounts include all medium and large drinks, as well as all main food items including sandwiches, cheeseburgers, melts, wraps, tenders, hot dogs and melts.

Terms and conditions apply.

