Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirklees Council is inviting businesses in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton to take part in a new Tidy Trader scheme.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s scheme, which is designed to rejuvenate the towns and improve the appeal and experience of visitors, will offer businesses exclusive access to a series of marketing guidance.

This project builds on the regeneration work already being undertaken by the council through the Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike Blueprints, which look to the future for both town centres with a focus on helping businesses thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Kirklees Council ran a series of workshops open to businesses in both towns and, through the programme, they will be continuing to share exclusive marketing advice from industry experts over the next few months.

Heckmondwike town centre, Westgate.

Every three months the council will also offer businesses exclusive access to win marketing support led by local marketing professionals Youbee Media. This could be awarded to businesses who've implemented the free guidance available and used it to improve their store's offering for the town centre.

Based on community engagement conducted through the council’s Place Standards work, the council decided to allocate £1,000 to each town centre. Place Standards is a tool developed to help start conversations about specific locations, and the council uses it to find out what matters to our residents about their local area.

The Tidy Trader scheme and associated funding are exclusive to Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, and this initiative aims to increase footfall and create a more vibrant and appealing town centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleckheaton town centre.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said:

“We are thrilled to launch the Tidy Traders initiative in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton. This programme is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses and enhancing the visual appeal of our town centres, and a lot of the work thus far has been truly championed by local ward councillors who know and love these towns as much as anyone.

“Our blueprints for both town centres already underscore the importance of a vibrant high street for the economic success of our towns, and this programme is a significant stride towards that success.”

Business owners in both towns are encouraged to register for the support by visiting: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKKIRKLEES/signup/42638