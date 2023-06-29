Parmars Indian Restaurant and Bar, on Halifax Road, claimed the prestigious prize at the 2022 event, and the popular eatery has been nominated in the same category for the 12th edition of the awards ceremony.

In addition, two Batley businesses - Loonat Catering Services and Spices & Rices - have been nominated in the Caterer of the Year for Yorkshire category.

The prestigious culinary event celebrates the finest talents in the English curry industry and finalists include establishments from all over the country, with other categories including takeaways, chefs and customer experience.

Dilesh and Rushika Parmar with their Restaurant of the Year for Yorkshire 2022 award.

A Spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.”

The public voted for their local curry house to be shortlisted ahead of the ceremony, which is due to take place at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham, on August 14.