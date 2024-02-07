Batley’s Oxfam is holding a three-day sale from Friday, February 9, with every item priced at under £10.

‘This time everything is under £10’ - Batley’s Oxfam set to host another sale at the town’s Tesco
The pop-up shop, which will be running from the town’s Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, will be selling clothing, fabrics, haberdashery and homeware products, as well as a limited selection of vintage fashion.
The event follows on from the charity’s end of season clothing sale which was held in October.
A spokesperson for Batley’s Oxfam said: “Following the fantastic response to last year’s pop-up event, we are excited to be back at Tesco. We really enjoyed engaging with our community and have taken the customer feedback on board, so we’re back with more winter warmers and other product categories like haberdashery, books and homewares.
“This time everything is under £10 so we hope we can support our community with low cost, quality items when our purses are stretched further than ever.”
There will be a sale preview evening on Thursday, February 8, 5pm to 7pm, with the general sale starting at 11am until 5pm on Friday, February 9. The same hours apply for Saturday, February 10 before Sunday, February 11, between 11am and 4pm is people’s last chance to visit the event.