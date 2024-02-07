Batley’s Oxfam is holding a three-day sale from Friday, February 9, with every item priced at under £10.

Batley Oxfam is returning to the town's Tesco Extra for another three-day sale from this Friday, following on from the successful end of season sale which was held in October.

The pop-up shop, which will be running from the town’s Tesco Extra on Bradford Road, will be selling clothing, fabrics, haberdashery and homeware products, as well as a limited selection of vintage fashion.

A spokesperson for Batley’s Oxfam said: “Following the fantastic response to last year’s pop-up event, we are excited to be back at Tesco. We really enjoyed engaging with our community and have taken the customer feedback on board, so we’re back with more winter warmers and other product categories like haberdashery, books and homewares.

“This time everything is under £10 so we hope we can support our community with low cost, quality items when our purses are stretched further than ever.”