‘This is more than just a tattoo shop’: MP visits wellbeing hub and tattoo studio in Cleckheaton
The MP for Spen Valley met with staff, volunteers, and participants of the wellbeing hub and tattoo studio, located on Railway Street, to explore the range of services and initiatives it delivers.
As well as from being a tattoo studio, The Krypt is involved in other community projects such as mindfulness, wellness and mental health, with owner Celene Brook passionate about making the business into a community hub.
On the day of Kim’s visit, Celine was hosting a creative writing session led by local group Serendipity, reflecting the centre’s commitment to fostering learning, collaboration and self-expression across the community.
Speaking about the visit, Kim said:
“It was fantastic to see the innovative work taking place at The Krypt. This is more than just a tattoo shop – it’s a community hub bringing people together, supporting people in the local community, and providing a safe space for creativity and connection.
“Celine and the whole team are doing brilliant work to support people of all ages, and it was a real pleasure to meet them.”
For more information about The Krypt, visit their Facebook page or website.