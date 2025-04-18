Inside Roberto's on Market Place, Batley, which has announced its closure. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

Reporter Series readers and the MP for Spen Valley have reacted to the news that the long-standing Italian restaurant, Roberto’s, has closed its doors in Batley.

Roberto’s Restaurant, which initially started out in Dewsbury before moving to Market Place, in Batley town centre, has been a part of the North Kirklees community since 1987.

However, in a post on Facebook on March 31, the popular Italian eaterie announced it would be shutting down after 38 years.

MP for Spen Valley Kim Leadbeater, who enjoyed dining at the restaurant, said:

Inside Roberto's. Readers have been reacting to the news it has closed down. Picture by Scott Merrylees.

“I was very sad to hear the news of Roberto’s closing. This wonderful restaurant has been at the heart of the community in Batley for as long as I can remember and I have enjoyed many meals there over the years with my family and friends, including during my time as the MP for Batley & Spen.

“I thank them for the excellent hospitality and delicious food they have provided to the people of Batley and far beyond over the years. They will be greatly missed.”

Reporter Series readers commenting on our Facebook page also expressed their sadness.

One reader said: “Will be sorely missed. Don’t know where I will go for a decent steak now. Always had a great friendly welcome and good service with good food. Best wishes to all the family and staff.”

Roberto's Restaurant in Batley has closed.

Another one said that it was “a great loss to Batley.”

Another added: “Sad to hear that. I remember when it was in Dewsbury too, in Northgate.”

One said: “I will miss Roberto’s, it went over and above for our family, we were always warmly welcomed, food was amazing and it’s sad it had to close, will miss my lasagne. Good luck to Roberto’s family, wishing them much love for the future.”

Thanking their customers, the restaurant’s owners had posted:

Roberto's, Batley.

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support, loyalty, and for being a part of the Roberto's family. Your presence was essential and made this the most enriching experience for us all, and we are all forever grateful.

“Digital hugs from Mauro, Maria, Razia, Sara and the rest of Team Roberto’s.”