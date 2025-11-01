Sophie Tai outside one of the shops she runs on Eastern Commercial Street, Batley - Shelley & Co.

Businesses in Batley have voiced concern and disapproval over the £14.5 million town centre regeneration plans which were agreed by Kirklees Council in September.

The finalised designs for the makeover - which are aimed at enhancing accessibility, calming traffic, improving safety, and creating new public spaces - follow feedback from public engagement in January and February, and mark the culmination of more than three years of public consultation with the Batley community and local businesses.

However, business owners on the Eastern side of Commercial Street, which will become pedestrianised as part of the plans, feel their views have not been taken into consideration.

“They have not listened to us at all,” said Sophie Tai, owner of Tanning Studio and Shelley & Co. “They have not taken on board anything that we have said. It is exactly the same plans they showed us all those months ago.”

One of the artist impressions of how Batley town centre could look. Photo credit: Kirklees Council.

Sophie only opened Shelley & Co’s in March 2024. Now, she says, just 19 months later, the women’s clothes shop is in a fight for survival.

“They want a zero-flow of cars coming past our shops,” she said. “But a zero-flow of cars means no money. The sunbed shop is fine but the clothes shop relies on that passing trade. We are kind of expecting it to shut down. We will give it a good go but it just won’t survive.”

She added: “It has gone from opening the shop to failing within 12 months, through no fault of our own. It has already been a year of stress and it is then going to be another year of stress because they are not starting it for 12 months, so we are working hard now to make the money that we are going to be losing.

“And then it will be two years of construction, so there will be a disruptive flow of traffic, and when they are outside our shops we will have limited access. The digging and the noise is going to ruin all of our businesses.”

A view of Eastern Commercial Street.

Questioning the pedestrianisation of that section of the high street instead of the middle area, the owner of Picasso Pizza, a stalwart of Eastern Commercial Street, said:

“If you want to create a vibrant pedestrian shopping area, you put it in the middle of Commercial Street where people naturally congregate, browse, and socialise – not at the quiet end where pedestrianisation serves no purpose.

“It's like putting a park bench in your back garden’s furthest corner instead of where you actually sit and enjoy the space.

“If the council genuinely wanted pedestrian benefits, they should focus on the middle section where people actually shop and socialise, foot traffic is naturally higher, pedestrianisation would create genuine community benefit, and multiple businesses would benefit from increased footfall.

“We're not against pedestrianisation – we’re against pedestrianisation in the wrong place. Put it where people actually shop, not at the quiet end of the street.”

He added: “These Eastern Commercial Street businesses represent decades of understanding about how their area works – customer patterns, access needs, and what actually brings people to their end of the street.

“Yet this knowledge is being dismissed by planners who may never have run a business or understood that location matters in retail.

“These aren’t just businesses – they’re part of Batley's heritage. And if every single business in Eastern Commercial Street opposes this closure, shouldn’t that tell the council their plan is flawed?”

Asked what message she would give to the council, Sophie replied:

“They really need to reconsider. They need to pay attention to all the comments. The most important people in all of this are the stakeholders like myself, so please reconsider, especially the Eastern Commercial Street part.

“It is just money spent in the wrong way.”

The regeneration of Batley town centre is part of the Batley Blueprint and the project is now in technical design.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance and Regeneration for Kirklees Council, said:

“The final designs for Batley town centre are the culmination of more than three years of consultation and engagement with the community and businesses.

“Following the consultation feedback earlier this year, and dedicated engagement events focused specifically on the closure of the eastern side of Commercial Street, we used the summer period to carry out extensive traffic modelling to look closely at traffic patterns to help us make the right decisions and finish the designs.

“The eastern side of Commercial Street lies within a conservation area of Batley and reflects the historic layout of this part of the town, closing the street to vehicles will allow people to walk safely through this heritage section, while opportunities for play and seating will help create a more welcoming and engaging atmosphere within the town.

“We care about how these plans impact the surrounding businesses and will continue to work with businesses in Batley town centre, take their feedback on board and answer any questions they may have with the improvements to Commercial Street.”

Construction work is due to begin on the project in Autumn 2026.