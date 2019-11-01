These are the Yorkshire train stations getting a makeover as part of a £2.6m investment by Grand Central

Train operator Grand Central has revealed more details of investment in a number of stations across Yorkshire.

A raft of schemes are underway at stations along Grand Central’s North East and West Riding routes as part of the £2.6m investment programme.

Mirfield Train Station. (D541F423)

The improvements, which are due to be completed in early 2020, will see the following stations in Yorkshire get a makeover:

- Thirsk

- Bradford Interchange

- Brighouse

4 June 2019 ..... Bradford Interchange. Picture Tony Johnson.

- Mirfield

- Wakefield Kirkgate

Grand Central said the revamp was to make the stations more welcoming and comfortable for customers.

Sean English, chief operating officer at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to announce further details of this phase of our major investment programme to improve the station facilities along our routes.

“It reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and enhancing facilities for the benefit of current and future customers.”

The car park at Thirsk station is being expanded taking the total number of parking spaces to 73 plus an additional five disabled spaces.

Grand Central is also working on providing improved lighting and drainage as well as provision for electric vehicle charging points.

The facilities at Bradford Interchange are being improved to allow additional train cleaning and servicing to be undertaken at the station.

While the old waiting shelters on platforms 1 and 2 at Brighouse are being replaces.

Grand Central said it is working with Kirklees Council to provide improved LED lighting on the existing underpass at Mirfield.

Wakefield Kirkgate will get a new standard class waiting room with toilets and coffee pod in addition to the Grand Central First Class lounge, replacing the existing waiting shelter. The waiting room will utilise solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

Mr English said: “It is hugely important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with Grand Central and that starts at the station.

“We have listened to our customers and taken on board what they have asked for. Ultimately, we want to look after them at every stage of their journey, offering modern, inviting and accessible facilities at the stations along our routes.

“It’s about creating spaces that people in communities can enjoy and feel proud of and breathing new life into previously unused areas.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the projects and can’t wait for people passing through the stations to experience the benefits for themselves and come back time and time again.”

The station renovations are being delivered in partnership with JMD Developments.